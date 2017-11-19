OnePlus 3 & 3T receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update

Over a month after it started the public beta test of the Oreo update for OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones, the Chinese smartphone upstart OnePlus has released the final Android 8.0 update to both phones. It carries the OxygenOS version number 5.0.

According to a post on the company forum, the OxygenOS 5.0 update started rolling out in stages earlier today. It will reach select users today and the expanded release is coming up in the next few days. This makes the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T the first smartphones from the company to receive the Oreo update. Even the just announced OnePlus 5T runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

OnePlus has revealed that OP3 and 3T users will be getting pretty much what is available in the stock Android version as well as couple of new features.

These new features include Parallel Apps support, which allows users to run multiple instances of the same app, especially helpful when you want use two WhatsApp accounts and stuff like that. Apart from Parallel Apps, the Oreo update also brings the ability to upload photos directly to Shot on OnePlus, Android security patches till September, and a new app folder design.

Your OnePlus 3 or 3T unit will automatically inform you when the Oreo over-the-air (OTA) update is available for your device. Don’t lose patience if you don’t immediately see the notification, as I wrote in the beginning of this report, it is an incremental roll-out and will take days before reaching all users. Just make sure that you are running on OxygenOS 4.5.1 to receive the Oreo update.

If you have already updated your OnePlus 3/ 3T smartphone to Android 8.0 Oreo, do let us know about the experience in comments.

Among other OnePlus smartphones, the OnePlus 5 should get the Oreo beta update in the next few days, followed by the beta for OnePlus 5T in late-December, and the actual Android 8.0 Oreo roll-out for both phones will happen in early-2018.