OnePlus 5 and 5T will get Android 8.0 Oreo update in 2018

At the OnePlus 5T launch event earlier today, OnePlus team revealed that they will roll-out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the OnePlus 5 and 5T smartphones in 2018. The Oreo update open beta will be available later this month for OnePlus 5 and in late-December for the 5T.

Both OnePlus 5 and 5T currently run on Android 7.1 Nougat-based OxygenOS and the OnePlus 5 will be the first of the two to get the final Oreo update in early-2018.

Among other phones from the company, the OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones are going through the Oreo beta-testing these days. Both these phones should ideally get the Oreo update before the end of this year, but the company hasn’t promised a clear timeline at this point as a lot will depend on how the beta performs.

Made official in August this year, Oreo isn’t a major revamp of the Android operating system, but it does bring a number of new features. Some of these features are Autofill for passwords, new emojis, performance enhancements, and improved boot times. Additionally, Oreo comes with picture-in-picture support, notification dots, integrated printing support, and Wi-Fi Assistant.

OnePlus also announced that it is adding a new OnePlus Switch feature in OxygenOS to make to easier for the consumers coming from other brands to switch to OnePlus devices. The Switch app will also support iOS devices. The feature will be rolled-out in the coming weeks.

In related news, OnePlus has finally announced the pricing and availability details of the 5T, which will start at $499/ INR 32,999. The sales open November 21 in US, Europe and India.