OnePlus 5 gets Android 8.0 Oreo-based OxygenOS beta update

After starting the roll-out of the Android 8.0 final update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has released the first public beta of the Android Oreo-based OxygenOS for the OnePlus 5.

The beta update is now available for download from the company forum and is 1.6GB in size. OnePlus has posted detailed instructions on its website for any of you, who might want to try out the beta. The process is fairly easy. It is important to note here that beta updates are not meant for everyone as they tend to include bugs and may create issues in the day-to-day use of your phone.

According to a changelog shared by the company, the Oreo beta includes the Android 8.0-specific changes like picture-in-picture support, autofill for passwords, notifications dots, smart-text selection and updated quick settings design as well as OnePlus-specific tweaks like Parallel Apps support. You will also get updated app folder design, ability to upload photos directly to Shot on OnePlus and the October Android security patches.

There is no Face Unlock feature in this Oreo build, but a leaked build of the Oreo beta 2 seems to contain the Face Unlock support. To remind you, Face Unlock is a new feature, which was introduced with OnePlus 5T earlier this month. It is different from Android’s built-in Face Unlock and offers a quick way to unlock your OnePlus smartphone.

The company has already stated that the final OnePlus 5 Oreo update will be released in early-2018. Before the stable version, we expect to see at least two or more beta builds of the Oreo update.

If you have already installed the Oreo beta, do let us know about the experience in the comments section.

To remind you, OnePlus 5 was unveiled just over five months with Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based OxygenOS 4.5 on-board.