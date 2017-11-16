OnePlus 5T is official with 6.01-inch 18:9 screen and thin bezels

After a number of leaks, which pretty much revealed everything about the smartphone, OnePlus 5T is officially here. Unveiled at a press event in New York earlier today, it succeeds the company’s OnePlus 5 phone, which was released earlier this year.

With the 5T, OnePlus is joining the 18:9 display aspect ratio trend and the company has included a 6.01-inch 2160x1080p AMOLED screen in the phone. In terms of the processor, the 5T is same as the OnePlus 5 and includes the Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor because despite the speculation about the Snapdragon 836, Qualcomm hasn’t released a new flagship processor after the 835.

On the imaging front, the OnePlus 5T comes with a dual-camera setup on the back with a 16MP sensor with f1.7 lens and a 20MP sensor f1.7 lens. There is dual-LED flash as well on the rear. The front will house a 16MP sensor with fixed-focus f2.0 lens.

Among other specifications, the new OnePlus smartphone packs a fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE support and 3300 mAh battery. Despite even the likes of Apple jumping in the wireless charging arena, OnePlus is staying away from it. The company is banking on the wired charging until wireless charging tech becomes more refined. You will get the dash charging support in 5T, which claims to add one day’s worth of power in your phone’s battery in just half an hour of charging time.

The on-board software is one thing that might make some prospective OnePlus 5T buyers disheartened as the phone is running on Android Nougat-based OxygenOS. It is especially surprising given the company spent a lot of time talking about software during the launch event. It has been almost three months since Google made Android 8.0 Oreo official and we have already seen multiple new phones with Oreo. Anyway, the company has said that it will release the Oreo in beta for OnePlus 5T in December. The final Oreo release will follow in 2018.

Pricing and availability

According to OnePlus, the 64GB version of 5T will retail at INR 32,999 and the 128GB version will cost INR 37,999. In India, OnePlus will have special sale of the phone for the Amazon Prime customers on November 21 and the open sales will begin November 28. The sales start November 21 in US and Europe.

Here is a look at the pricing in other markets:

US: $499 (64GB)/ $559 (128GGB)

Europe except UK: 499 euros (64GB)/ 559 euros (128GB)

UK: GBP 449 (64GB)/ GBP 499 (128GB)

OnePlus 5T full specifications