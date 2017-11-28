After launching the OnePlus 5T in just the Black colour in India, North America and Europe, the Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has decided to add a new flavour – Lava Red – for its home market. China will get the Black colour option as well.

OnePlus hasn’t said anything about bringing the Red colour to other countries, but it is probably just a matter of time.

Among other changes, the Chinese version of the OnePlus 5T runs on the Android 7.1.1-based HydrogenOS, which doesn’t include the Google apps, given that they are blocked in China. The 5T will also cost less for the Chinese consumers, who will be able to grab the 6GB RAM variant for just 2,999 yuan ($454) and the 8GB RAM variant for 3,499 yuan ($530).

Also read: OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5

According to OnePlus, the Black version will available beginning December 1 in the country, however the Red colour version will arrive on December 17. Additionally, the Lava Red version will only be released in 8GB RAM variant.

What are your thoughts on the new Red-coloured OnePlus 5T? Does it seem more enticing to you? Do let us know in the comments section.

OnePlus 5T full specifications