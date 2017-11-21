OnePlus 5T India launch: First sale today at Amazon & OnePlus store

OnePlus 5T is ready to make its Indian debut today. This smartphone from Chinese smartphone upstart OnePlus will be available to order from Amazon India, OnePlus India website and OnePlus experience store at 4:30PM.

Today’s sale of the OnePlus 5T phone on Amazon India will be restricted to the Prime customers. However, the consumers, who paid to watch the OnePlus 5T launch event in theaters, will be able to order the phone from OnePlus India website and OnePlus experience store. For rest of the consumers, the open sales of the phone will begin November 28 at Amazon.in, OnePlus India website and the company experience store.

Amazon India is bundling a number of goodies for the Prime subscribers, who order the OnePlus 5T today, like INR 500 credit to buy Kindle eBooks, 1000GB free data from Idea for 18 months, and free 12 month damage insurance.

In EU, Canada and US markets, the open sales are starting today for all consumers.

To remind you, OnePlus 5T was unveiled at an event in New York last week. It is replacing the OnePlus 5 smartphone and comes with an impressive set of specifications.

The OnePlus 5T sports a 6.01-inch AMOLED full HD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor and packs 3300 mAh battery. For the photo needs, there is a dual-camera setup on the back with 16MP and 20MP sensors. The front camera is also 16MP.

The phone is being offered in two variants – 6GB RAM with 64GB internal memory and 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal memory – and these will retail at INR 32,999 and INR 37,999 respectively. OnePlus is only offering one colour option – Black – at this point.

The initial reviews of the phone have been positive with everyone praising the design, display and performance of the device. The camera remains the weakest link, but is an improvement over the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5T full specifications