OnePlus 5T leaked in full ahead of the launch

As OnePlus gets ready to unveil the new OnePlus 5T smartphone at a big launch event in New York on November 16, all the details and pictures of the smartphone have been leaked online.

In an unboxing and first impressions story, Germany website ZDNet.de has completely detailed the OnePlus 5T. Read on find out everything about the phone.

OnePlus 5T specifications

This OnePlus 5 successor will sport an anodized aluminium body with 6.01-inch 2160x1080p AMOLED screen and 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5. As you can guess by the resolution, the display has an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor. It will also feature a 3300 mAh battery with dash charging support and the usual set of connectivity options including NFC, Wi-Fi ac, 4G VoLTE and Bluetooth 5.0.

On the imaging front, there will be a dual camera setup on the rear of OnePlus 5T with 16MP f1.7 and 20MP f1.7 sensors as well as dual-LED flash. The front will house a 16MP f2.0 selfie camera.

The OnePlus 5T will be offered in two variants, one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, and the other with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, the smartphone will pack a fingerprint sensor on the back, USB 2.0 Type-C port, dual-SIM card slots, and 3.5mm audio jack.

On the software front, the OnePlus 5T will unfortunately run on Android 7.1.1-based OxygenOS out of the box and will get the Oreo update in the future.

Availability

The pricing remains a mystery at this point and will probably be the only thing that OnePlus is left to reveal next week. In terms of the availability, the phone will be sold in 33 markets globally including US, UK, Canada, China, India and various European countries. The open sales for the phone will start November 21 in North American and European countries and other markets will get the phone on November 28. India will have a special flash sale for the phone on November 21.

Check out more images of the OnePlus 5T in the gallery below.