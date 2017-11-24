Chinese smartphone upstart OnePlus started selling the new OnePlus 5T smartphone earlier this week and the company has already released the first software update for the phone.

The new update carries the operating system version OxygenOS 4.7.2. It is 107MB in size and brings a number of improvements, patches and optimisations for the phone.

As per the official change-log, the OxygenOS 4.7.2 update includes a fix for the Wifi Krack vulnerability as well as optimisations for the brand new Face Unlock feature. Additionally, it brings optimisations for fingerprint unlock function, improved accuracy for the screen off gestures and improved electronic image stabilization (EIS) during 4K video recording. There are a number general stability improvements and bug-fixes as well.

To remind you, OnePlus 5T is the latest smartphone from OnePlus and was unveiled earlier this month. It is replacing the OnePlus 5, which will be discontinued after the existing stocks sell out. OnePlus 5T includes a number of improvements over its predecessor including a larger screen, slim bezels and tweaked dual-camera setup on the back.

The phone had its first sale earlier this week in India and the second sale is scheduled for today. The interested consumers will be able to buy the phone from Amazon India, OnePlus website and OnePlus store at 12PM.

Outside of India, it is available through the company website in US, Canada, and Europe. It costs the same as OnePlus 5.

In related news, OnePlus recently confirmed that both OnePlus 5 and 5T will get the Android 8.1 update after the 8.0 update next year. The software update will however won’t bring Project Treble support, which was introduced in Oreo by Google and helps the manufacturers in pushing quicker software updates. The 8.0 Oreo update is expected to reach both phones in early-2018.

