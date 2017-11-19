OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5 – what is different?

As you might have heard by now, OnePlus unveiled the new OnePlus 5T smartphone earlier this week. While the 5T is not a huge revamp over the company’s OnePlus 5, which debuted less than five months, it attempts to refine and fix some of things that were not liked by the consumers in the older model. In this article, I will look at those refinements and changes that the OnePlus 5T brings.

Design and display

Starting with the most obvious change – the display. Instead of the OnePlus 5’s 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel screen, we are getting a 6.01-inch 2160 x 1080p display. Even with the increased display size, the overall footprint of the OnePlus 5T is only slightly more than the OnePlus 5. The company has managed to achieve this by embracing the latest trends in the smartphone design and opting for the 18:9 screen aspect ratio and slimmer bezels. OnePlus has also removed the home button and moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the device. Apart from theses changes, the overall design of the 5T is quite similar to the OnePlus 5 model except a slightly more pronounced camera bump.

Cameras

This is another aspect of the OnePlus 5 that has been tweaked by the company to improve the overall imaging quality of the device. The 5T still uses a dual-camera setup on the back, but instead of the secondary telephoto lens, which was present in the OnePlus 5, the company has opted to use a standard f1.7 lens. The company claims that the new setup will offer better low-light photos. The camera is one feature, which didn’t get favourable reviews in the OnePlus 5, so I am hoping that the new dual-camera setup will offer better results. The selfie camera is same as the OnePlus 5, but the company is now using the front camera to offer a nifty new Face Unlock feature in the 5T. It is different from Android’s built-in face unlock and reportedly very fast. However, the company recognises that its implementation of the Face Unlock isn’t the most secure, so it won’t available for authentication in payment applications etc. You can still use it for normal unlocking of the device.

Retail box items

Not that it matters much, but with the 5T, the consumers will be getting a free translucent case in the box.

Apart from the above changes, the 5T packs everything same as the OnePlus 5, even the software. In fact, OnePlus 5 will get the Android 8.0 Oreo earlier than the 5T.

Should you upgrade from OnePlus 5 to OnePlus 5T?

Not really. The limited number of tweaks in the 5T don’t warrant spending $499/ INR 32,999 again, just five months after buying the OnePlus 5.

