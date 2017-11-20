OnePlus to discontinue OnePlus 5, will only sell 5T

Since the day OnePlus unveiled the new OnePlus 5T smartphone, everyone was wondering what will now happen to the OnePlus 5 smartphone. Even though the OnePlus 5 was launched just five months ago, the company is going to discontinue the smartphone and will focus on the new 5T model.

In a conversation with the Indian Express, OnePlus India head Vikas Aggrawal revealed that as soon as the existing stock of the OnePlus 5 is sold out, the company will discontinue the product. They did the same with OnePlus 3T recently when its last stock was sold out during the Diwali shopping period.

“As a brand we want to make sure there is one device which is the latest, and the previous devices are usually sold out once the new product launches,” Aggrawal told IE.

He added that with the 5T, the company has the option to offer better display and a superior performance than the OnePlus 5.

To remind you, OnePlus 5T was introduced last week at an event in New York. It is set to go on sale beginning November 21 i.e. tomorrow. The first sale is going to be restricted (in India) to the Amazon Prime customers and the OnePlus fans, who paid to view the 5T launch event in theaters. The open sales will start November 28. The phone is being sold on Amazon India and OnePlus online store. It carries the same price-tag as the OnePlus 5 – INR 32,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and INR 37,999 for the 8GB RAM variant.

The phone sports a 6.01-inch 2160x1080p AMOLED screen and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor. It runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system and will receive the Oreo update in 2018. The company has just launched the Oreo update for OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones.