Oppo F3 Plus 6GB RAM variant goes on sale in India for INR 22,990

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has released a new variant of its F3 Plus smartphone in the Indian market. The new version comes with 6GB of RAM, which is 2GB more than what is included in the standard Oppo F3 Plus. Launched in partnership with Flipkart, the 6GB Oppo F3 Plus is now on sale at the e-retailer for INR 22,990. It is being offered in Gold and Black colour options.

To remind you, Oppo had originally introduced the F3 Plus back in March this year. The standard version of the phone was initially sold at INR 30,990. It has since received multiple price-cuts and it seems the company is planning to phase it out with the release of 6GB RAM version. The 4GB version is out of stock on most online stores or available at the price more than the 6GB version, making no sense for the consumers to go for the 4GB RAM variant.

Apart from the extra RAM, the new version of the Oppo F3 Plus is exactly the same as the 4GB RAM version. Built with metal and glass, the F3 Plus sports a 6-inch full HD IPS screen. It is powered by 1.95GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor and includes 64GB of internal storage.

On the imaging front, Oppo has packed a dual-camera setup on the front of the phone for a great selfie experience. The setup includes one 16MP camera and one 8MP wide-angle camera. On the rear, there is a 16MP sensor with f1.7 lens and dual-LED flash.

Among other specifications, you will get a 4000 mAh battery, fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM slots, and 4G LTE support. The phone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with ColorOS 3.0 on top. There is no word on whether the phone will over receive the Nougat update.

Offers

To mark the launch of 6GB RAM variant, Flipkart is running a number of promotions for the buyers of the new variant. The consumers will get free three months subscription of Hotstar Premium, extra INR 3000 on exchange and the option for no-cost EMIs

Order Oppo F3 Plus with 6GB RAM from Flipkart