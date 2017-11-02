Oppo F5 with 18:9 screen & AI Beauty Recognition comes to India

Turns out Xiaomi’s new Redmi Y1 isn’t the only selfie-focussed smartphone to be launched in India today, Oppo has also introduced its F5 Android phone in the country. Introduced last month in Philippines, the Oppo F5 is a mid-range smartphone.

According to Oppo, the F5 sports a unibody design with a 6-inch full HD+ screen. It is powered by an octa-core Media MT6763T processor and will be offered in two RAM variants – 4GB and 6GB. The 6GB version comes with 64GB of internal storage and the 4GB one comes with 32GB of internal storage.

For the photography needs, the company has packed a 20MP selfie camera on the front with f2.0 lens and a 16MP camera on the back with f1.8 lens. The camera app on the phone comes with an AI-powered beauty recognition technology, which the company claims will help the consumers in capturing great selfies with the phone. This tech is using artificial intelligence to scan your eyes, nose, cheekbones and jawline to offer natural looking, but still enhanced and beautiful selfies.

Additionally, the F5 includes dual-SIM support, microSD card slot, and a 3200 mAh battery.

On the software front, there is Android 7.1.1 Nougat on-board with ColorOS 3.2 skin. Oppo has also packed a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone.

Pricing and availability

The OPPO F5 4GB RAM version has been priced at INR 19,990, and will be available in Black and Gold colours. It will go on sale beginning November 9. The 6GB variant of the F5 carries a price-tag of INR 24,999 and will be available starting December 2. Oppo also plans to launch a F5 Youth edition in the country next month. No word on the pricing of the Youth edition.

In related news, Oppo has also launched the F5 in Malaysia today, where it has been priced at RM 1298. It will go on sale beginning November 11 in the country.