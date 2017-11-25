A month after unveiling the F5 smartphone, the Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has introduced the F5 Youth smartphone. It is a slightly downgraded version of the F5. The phone went on sale in the Philippines market today and will be available in other South-East Asian and South Asian countries over the coming weeks.

Oppo F5 Youth sports the same 6-inch IPS full HD screen that is present in the F5. It is also powered by MediaTek Helio P23 octa-core processor. Among other specifications, the Oppo F5 Youth comes with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and microSD card slot.

On the imaging front, there is 13MP rear camera with LED flash and f2.2 aperture as well as 16MP selfie camera with f2.0 aperture on-board the F5 Youth. In terms of the software, like the F5, it runs on Android 7.1 Nougat with ColorOS 3.2 on top. There is a fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM support, and the usual set of connectivity options present as well.

Pricing

The Oppo F5 Youth has been priced at Php13,990 (INR 17,836) in Philippines.

Oppo India has already revealed that it will launch the F5 Youth in India in December. There is no word on the India pricing at this point, but it will likely be around INR 16,990.

Oppo F5 Youth full specifications

Dimensions: 156.5mm x 76mm x 7.5mm; Weight: 152 grams

6-inch IPS screen with 2160x1080p resolution, and 18:9 aspect ratio

2.5GHz MediaTek MT6763T Helio P23 octa-core processor with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU

Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with ColorOS 3.2 skin

3GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage, microSD card slot with support upto 256GB

13MP rear camera with f2.2 aperture and LED flash and 16MP selfie camera with f2.0 aperture

3200 mAh non-removable battery

Fingerprint sensor, USB-OTG

4G, Dual-SIM support, Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS

Source: Oppo PH | via