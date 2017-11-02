Oppo R11s and R11s Plus Android phones are here

When Oppo India was unveiling the new F5 smartphone in Mumbai, the company’s China arm introduced the new R11s and R11s Plus smartphones in Beijing. Set to go on sale later this month in China and next month in Taiwan, the new R11s smartphones are mid-range devices.

Thanks to a number of leaks and official teasers, we already knew a lot about the phones and the same has been confirmed today.

Oppo R11s specifications

Oppo R11s sports a metal unibody design with bare minimum bezels. There is a 6.01-inch 18:9 AMOLED display on-board with 2160x1080p resolution. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and packs 4GB of RAM and 3205 mAh battery. Additionally, Oppo has included 64GB of internal storage, dual-SIM support and 4G LTE connectivity in the R11s.

For photography, there is a dual camera setup on the back of phone with 16MP and 20MP f1.7 sensors. Unlike most dual camera smartphones, this setup doesn’t include telephoto and wide-angle lens configuration or colour and mono configuration, but both sensors in R11s setup are standard. The phone will automatically switch the sensor according to the light conditions, in the bright lighting conditions, it will use the 16MP sensor, but in low-light conditions, it will go for 20MP sensor and then use “2?m composite pixels” to enhance the quality of the phone. Not sure how it is going to exactly work in the reality, but it sure sounds interesting.

In terms of the software, the R11s runs Android 7.1 Nougat with ColorOS 3.2 on top.

Oppo R11s Plus specifications

R11s Plus shares a number of features and specifications with its smaller cousin R11s like the design, camera, operating system, connectivity options and the processor, but the on-board RAM, battery capacity and display size are different. In R11s Plus, Oppo has gone for a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, which has 2160x1080p resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The battery has 4000 mAh capacity and in terms of the memory, you will get 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage in the Plus model.

Pricing and availability

According to Oppo, the R11s carries a price-tag of 2,999 yuan for the Black and Gold colours, the red colour model will sell for 3,199 yuan. On the other hand, the R11s Plus will cost 3,699 yuan. The sales for R11s open November 11 in China, while R11s Plus will be available November 24.