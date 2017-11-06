Panasonic Eluga A4 phone launched in India, priced at INR 12,490

Expanding its Eluga lineup, Panasonic has announced the launch of a new Android phone in the Indian market. Dubbed as Panasonic Eluga A4, the new phone carries a price-tag of INR 12,490 and is now on sale via major retailers in the country.

As you can guess from the pricing, Eluga A4 is an entry-level device. It sports a plastic-body with metal-finish and a 5.2-inch 720p HD screen on-board. The phone is powered 1.2GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor and packs 3GB of RAM. There is a massive 5000 mAh battery on-board, which is the USP of the device and should be able to last two-days on a single charge.

Additionally, the Panasonic Eluga A4 includes 32GB of internal storage, a microSD card slot and 4G VoLTE support. For the imaging needs, there is a 13MP rear camera on the back with LED flash as well as a 5MP selfie camera on the front of the device.

In terms of the operating system, you will get Android 7.0 Nougat on-board. There is no word on whether the company has any plans to provide future software updates for the phone. Among the software enhancements, Panasonic has pre-loaded its ARBO digital assistant in the Eluga A4.

According to Panasonic, ARBO keeps a track of the usage patterns and makes recommendations based on the data.

Apart from a bigger battery, the Eluga A4 isn’t very different from the Eluga A3 and A3 Pro smartphones that Panasonic had launched just three months ago. In fact, the front camera has been downgraded in the A4 from the A3 phones, which had an 8MP sensor.

Panasonic Eluga A4 key specifications