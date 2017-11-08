Panasonic Eluga I5 coming to India for INR 8,990

Days after launching the new Eluga A4 smartphone in the Indian market, Panasonic is getting ready to introduce another phone in the country. Like the Eluga A4, the upcoming Eluga I5 is also going to be an entry-level smartphone.

The existence and the details of the Panasonic Eluga I5 smartphone were revealed in a product listing on e-retailer Flipkart. The listing says that the phone is coming soon, but hasn’t mentioned an availability date. However, we do know that the phone will get a price tag of INR 8,990 and will be offered in Black and Gold colour options. This is not all, the Flipkart listing also includes an interesting tidbit – the #OnlyOnFlipkart tag, which suggests that the Eluga I5 will be exclusive to the retailer. There is no word on the offline availability at this point.

Panasonic Eluga I5 specifications

Coming to the specifics, the upcoming Eluga I5 sports a design very similar to Apple’s iPhone 6. It features a 5-inch HD display and is powered by MediaTek MTK6737 quad-core processor. Additionally, there is 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot in the phone. You will also get a rear fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM support and 2500 mAh battery.

On the imaging front, Panasonic has packed a 13MP rear shooter with f2.2 aperture and a 5MP selfie camera with f2.2 aperture. In terms of the operating system, the Eluga I5 runs on Android Nougat, but is unlikely to get the Oreo update. The usual connectivity options like the 4G VoLTE support are also present in the phone.

We are hoping to see an official announcement regarding the Eluga I5 India launch in the next few days. As always, I will bring you all the details as and when there is more information.