Panasonic launches P91 budget Android phone for INR 6,490

Panasonic on Thursday introduced a new affordable Android smartphone in India. Part of the company’s P-series, the new Panasonic P91 has been priced at INR 6,490. It is now available in the country at all authorised Panasonic outlets and can be purchased in Blue, Gold, and Black colour variants.

The feature-set of the Panasonic P91 is fairly standard. The phone sports a poly-carbonate body with glossy finish and a 5-inch HD IPS screen. It is powered by 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M processor. Among other specifications, you will get 1GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot.

On the imaging front, Panasonic has packed an 8MP autofocus rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera in the smartphone. According to the company, it has included a multi-mode camera app in the phone, which can scan QR codes, detects scenario automatically, select scene frame, and adjust exposure value to help the users in capturing great images.

In terms of the software, the P91 runs on Android Nougat with select Panasonic customisations like Smart-gesture and Smart-action. Panasonic notes that the new smart gesture feature lets users assign a particular gesture for an app and use it whenever they need it.

“With P91 we aim to deliver exciting features and experience in an affordable price. Our new smartphone is a VoLTE device with high sound quality, non-hybrid sim slot and attractive glossy back finish. P91 is a smartphone which comes with style and assists our consumers on the go. It has smart gesture features which lets you assign particular feature for a certain app,” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India, in a statement.

