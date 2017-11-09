Pokemon Go makers are bringing a Harry Potter AR game

Niantic, the company behind the massive hit Pokemon Go, has announced that it is working on a new augmented reality (AR) game based in the Harry Potter universe. It will be Niantic’s first game since the release of the Pokemon Go.

According to a post on the company blog, Niantic revealed that it is working with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and WB Games to develop the new game, which will allow the players to experience being real-life wizards. In the game, set to be dubbed as ‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,’ the players will learn spells, explore their real world neighborhoods to discover and fight beasts and team up with others to defeat powerful enemies.

Pokemon Go has been the biggest mass market application to utilise the augmented reality platform so far. The game took AR mainstream without the need of any fancy headsets and powerful computers. If the upcoming Harry Potter game turns out be any good, it will hopefully drive the AR adoption to the next level.

The Harry Potter: Wizards Unite doesn’t have a release date at this point, but Niantic has said it will share more details next year.

Niantic was formed in 2010 as an internal startup within Google. The company’s first product was Field Trip, an Android application, which offered information about cool stuff around you. It jumped in the AR gaming with the release of Ingress in 2013. Ingress wasn’t a success, but it found several dedicated followers. Niantic spun out of Google in 2015, following the search giant’s restructuring as Alphabet Inc. Pokemon Go was launched in 2016 and made the company a household name. In July this year, it was revealed that the Pokemon Go had been downloaded over 750 million times globally.