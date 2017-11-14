Reverie’s Indic Calendar offers lunar calendar in 11 languages

Lunar calendar is a very important part of Hinduism and is used in everything from horoscopes to festivals to deciding when to host an auspicious puja and more. While traditionally, reading and deciphering lunar calendar has been the task of the family pundit/ priest, but it is not always practical to ask the pundit for every small thing or maybe you are living outside India, where it is not be easy to find a priest. Now, Reverie Language Technologies, which provides Android apps like Indic Keyboard and Indic Phonebook, is attempting to make lunar calendar accessible to all with its new app called Indic Calendar. Now available in Google Play, this Android app offers the lunar calendar in 11 Indian regional languages.

According to Reverie, you can use Indic Calendar in Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Assamese, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia and Punjabi.

“With Reverie’s Indic Calendar app the dates can be accessed anywhere anytime, replacing the wall-hanging calendar in homes. Indic Calendar is for those looking for dates for Ratha Yatra in Jagannatha Puri or dates of Onam, Akshaytritya, Diwali, Bihu and other Indian festivals and auspicious days,” said Arvind Pani, CEO and co-founder Reverie Language Technologies, in a statement.

Reverie’s calendar app is very light-weight and occupies only 1.34MB on the devices.

Here is a quick look at the various features of the Indic Calendar

Provides auspicious occasions pertaining to Hindu festivals of 29 Indian states

Offers thithi, nakshatra and rashi details based on the Panchang

Check sunrise /sunset time for the day

Offers auspicious dates based on your native states or choice of festival

User-friendly and simple interface

Download Indic Calendar app from Google Play