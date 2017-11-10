Samsung’s foldable smartphone design, UI revealed by patent

It is no secret that Samsung is working on a foldable smartphone. In fact, Koh Dong-jin, president of Samsung’s mobile business, recently revealed that the company is aiming to release this foldable smartphone in 2018.

Whether or not Samsung is actually able to launch a foldable phone next year, thanks to a filing on Korean Intellectual Property Rights Information Service website, we have got the first look at a possible design of the phone as well as what could turn out to the user interface of this phone. It is quite possible that this is just one of the designs being tested by the company and a totally different design makes it to market.

The design described in Samsung’s patent is quite similar to what Chinese smartphone maker ZTE has done in its recent Axon M phone. There are various modes on how you can use the foldable phone and how the interface will change depending on which mode you are using. Also, how the second screen can enhance the experience when you are watching a video or playing a game on one screen. There are a lot of examples and use cases. Check out some of them in the gallery below. If you want to know more, read the full patent filing at this link. Although the filing is in Korean, there is option for machine translation to English.

What are your thoughts on the Samsung’s foldable smartphone design and the user interface? Do let us know in comments.

In more Samsung news, the company is reportedly preparing a small-screen smartphone with edge-to-edge screen. No specifics are known at this point, but the phone will most likely include a display small than 5-inches.

via