Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro getting Android 7.1 Nougat update in India

South Korean smartphone giant Samsung has started rolling out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for the Galaxy C9 Pro smartphone in India. The update is now available over-the-air (OTA) to select C9 Pro buyers and will reach all customers over the next few days. To manually look for the update, head over to Settings > About Device > Download Updates Manually.

Over 1400 MB in the size, the Nougat update brings a host of improvements and new features to the Galaxy C9 Pro. You will get various Samsung-specific tweaks like Samsung Cloud integration, revamped device manager, Samsung pass feature, enhanced UX performance and more. Additionally, the phone will also receive the Nougat-specific changes like notifications improvements, better multi-window implementation, quick setting improvements, data saver, and more.

If you have already received the update, do let us know about the experience in the comments. However, if you are still waiting for it, don’t panic as Android software updates are always rolled out in phases and it might take a few days to reach your phone.

Originally launched in January this year, Galaxy C9 Pro recently received a price-cut in India and is currently retailing at INR 29,900. The phone packs massive 6GB of RAM and sports a 6-inch full HD Super AMOLED screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 octa core processor and comes with a 4000 mAh battery.

Additionally, the C9 Pro includes 64GB of internal memory, a microSD card slot, dual-SIM support and dual speaker. On the imaging front, Samsung has packed a 16MP primary camera on the back with f1.9 aperture and dual-LED flash. You will also get the same 16MP sensor on the front.

To remind you, the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is offered in Black and Gold colours in the country.

