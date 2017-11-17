Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro (2018), J5 Prime (2017) leaked online

Looks like the Korean tech giant Samsung is preparing to release two new models in its J-series of device. The company’s upcoming Galaxy J2 Pro (2018) SM-J250F and Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) SM-G571 phones have been sighted in the databases of GeekBench and GFXBench. Additionally, the J2 Pro (2018) has even been listed on the support website of Samsung South Africa.

Although the Samsung South Africa listing doesn’t provide us with any specifics about the phone, except that there is going to be a dual-SIM variant of the phone, it pretty much confirms the existence of the device. The sightings on the benchmarking websites have been more useful and given us the key specifications of the two phones. Let’s start with the new J2 Pro model.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro (2018) expected specifications

As per the GeekBench listing, the phone will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, but GeekBench has mentioned just four cores in the processor, which is very likely a mistake.

Among other specifications, the phone will include 1.5GB of RAM. No other details are available at this point, but we can expect to see the usual set of connectivity options including 4G LTE support in the phone.

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) expected specifications

Same as J2 Pro (2018), the J5 Prime (2017) phone will also run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The smartphone will feature a 4.8-inch 720p HD screen.

It will be powered by Exynos 7570 quad-core processor and pack 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Additionally, there will be a 13MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash and 8MP selfie camera in the smartphone.

There is no word on the pricing, but as the specs suggest, both J2 Pro (2018) and J5 Prime (2017) are entry-level devices. I expect to see an official launch of the Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) in the coming weeks, however the Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro (2018) will arrive in early-2018.



