Samsung Galaxy J3 Top SM-J337 surfaces on GFXBench

It seems Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, is working on a new Android phone with model number SM-J337. I spotted this upcoming smartphone just now in the database of GFXBench and a company insider confirmed that SM-J337 indeed exists and it will be known as Samsung Galaxy J3 Top, at least in some markets.

While my source wasn’t able to share any more details, the GFXBench listing does give us a fair idea of the smartphone. The Samsung SM-J337 aka Galaxy J3 Top will feature a 5-inch 1280x720p HD screen, which will most likely be Super AMOLED. Additionally, the phone will be powered by a processor with four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.5GHz and Mali-G71 GPU. My quick online search wasn’t able to reveal a particular processor make with these specifications.

Among other features, the SM-J337 will include 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. For imaging, there will be an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie shooter in the phone. Both image sensors will be capable for full HD video recording.

All these specifications are inline with what you would expect from a variant of Galaxy J3, which is an entry-level smartphone.

It is unclear when exactly the Galaxy J3 Top will be officially launched or how much it will cost, but as always, you will find all the details here at AndroidOS.in as and when they are revealed.

