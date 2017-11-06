Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro gets a price-cut in India, now selling at INR 19,900

South Korean giant Samsung has quietly revised the price of its mid-range Android phone – Galaxy J7 Pro – in the Indian market. The smartphone will now retail at INR 19,900, down from the original pricing of INR 20,900. The new price-cut is already in effect at the e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon as well as offline retailers.

This is the first price-cut for the phone, which was released just over three months back in the country. Samsung has launched the J7 Pro back in June in the country, but it went on sale in August.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro was the first mid-range Samsung phone to support Samsung Pay and includes features like 5.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display.

The phone is powered by Exynos 7870 octa-core processor and packs 3GB of RAM, and a 3600 mAh battery. Additionally, the J7 Pro comes wth a 13MP f1.7 camera on the back and a 13MP f1.9 camera on the front.

On the software front, the Samsung phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with the usual Samsung software customisations. The phone is likely to get the Android 8.0 Oreo update in the coming months.

The device is also IP54 splash-resistant and features dual-SIM support, NFC, 4G LTE connectivity and 64GB of internal storage. There is a microSD card slot a well on the Galaxy J7 Pro.

In related news, Samsung continues to be the smartphone market leader and shipped over 83 million smartphones in the third-quarter of the year. It currently accounts for 21% of the total smartphone shipments. The company also recently introduced an upcycling initiative to make the older Galaxy devices productive and increase their life-span.