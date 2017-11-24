Samsung Galaxy S6 may get the Android 8.0 Oreo update

It seems that the South Korean smartphone maker Samsung is feeling generous. The company is reportedly planning to release the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Galaxy S6 smartphone. Samsung typically provides major software updates for two years to its flagship devices, but Galaxy S6 is more than two and a half years old.

The company is yet to officially announce anything about the S6 Oreo update, but three separate Samsung support executives confirmed to a Reddit user that the S6 will indeed be getting Oreo. Since the support executives aren’t really that up in the food chain, take this Oreo update news with a pinch of salt. No point getting your hopes up before an official statement.

If Samsung ends up rolling out the Oreo update for S6, the S6 Edge will also likely get the update.

To remind you, Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge were unveiled back in 2015 at the Mobile World Congress in March. The S6 was the last Galaxy S-series phone to be launched without a screen without curved edges.

It was originally released with Android 5.0.1 Lollipop operating system and since received the Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Android 7.0 Nougat updates.

The phone is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7420 processor and includes 3GB of RAM and a 2550 mAh battery. It sports a 5.1-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display. Among other specifications, there is a 16 megapixel f/1.9 rear camera with optical image stabilization and a 5MP selfie camera.

In related news, Samsung recently released the November security update for the Galaxy S6 and S6 edge smartphones. The update is now live over-the-air in France.

Do you own a Samsung Galaxy S6 and if yes, do you think that Samsung should provide major Android updates for more than two years for its popular phones? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.