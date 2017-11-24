Samsung Galaxy S7 getting October security update in India

The South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has released the October security update for the Galaxy S7 smartphone in India. The update is now live over-the-air and will automatically reach your phone.

If you want to manually check for the update, you can head over to Settings > Software updates.

The update is over 400MB in size and includes the build number G930FXXU1DQJB. It mainly brings the Android security patches for the month of October. There might be bug-fixes and other improvements, but in the absence of an official change-log, we can’t be certain.

Samsung Galaxy S7 follows the Galaxy S8 and S8+ phones in the country, which received the same update earlier this month.

Although S7 edge is yet to get the October security update, it should be the next in line and will most likely get the update in the next few days.

The Galaxy S7 was the company’s flagship model for the year 2016. It currently retails at INR 33,490 in the country. It sports a 5.1-inch quad-HD Super AMOLED screen and is powered by 64-bit octa-core Samsung Exynos 8890 processor. The phone also packs a 12MP rear camera with optical image stabilization, 5MP selfie camera and 4GB of RAM. Additionally, there is 3000 mAh battery, 32GB of internal storage, a microSD card slot and the usual set of connectivity options in the phone.

In related news, Samsung has started the roll-out of the November security update for Galaxy S8 smartphone. The update is currently live in Netherlands. It is over 545MB in size and brings Android security patches for November including a fix for the Wi-Fi Krack vulnerability and more. It is expected to reach other markets over the coming weeks. Galaxy S7 will most likely get this update in December.

via