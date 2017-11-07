Samsung Galaxy S8 Active coming to Sprint & T-Mobile in US

After several leaks and rumours, Samsung has finally revealed that it is ending AT&T’s exclusivity over the Galaxy S8 Active smartphone in the United States. This rugged smartphone will now also be sold by T-Mobile and Sprint in the country.

Although Galaxy S8 Active shares quite a few specifications with the Galaxy S8, it is different on the design, build, screen-protection and the battery fronts. According to Samsung, the Galaxy S8 Active sports military-grade durability with high-strength aluminum and protective bumpers. The phone is also shock, dust and water-resistant. Among more rugged features, the screen in the Active variant is shatter-resistant and can withstand a 5 feet fall on a flat surface. Additionally, the smartphone packs a 4000 mAh battery for extended life on a single charge.

“The incredible thing about the Galaxy S8 Active coming to T-Mobile is that this device really lights up every benefit of the Un-carrier network. The top speed and strength of our network paired with this rugged and nimble device – it’s a thing of beauty,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile, in a statement.

Pricing and availability

T-Mobile has revealed that it will begin the sales of the Galaxy S8 Active November 17, for $820 outright, or $100 down and $30 per month for 24 months.

Sprint is yet to announce the pricing and we will update the post as soon as we hear from the carrier. Both carriers will only offer the Grey version of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active specifications