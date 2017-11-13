Korean smartphone giant Samsung has released a new software update for Galaxy S8+ smartphone in the Indian market. The update is now available over-the-air and will reach all S8+ units in the next few days. The release in India comes a week after the company released the same update in its home market of South Korea.

The update is 493MB in size and brings Android October security patches, improved DeX mode stability and improved stability of the Samsung launcher.

To manually look for this update, go to Settings > Software update.

This will probably be the last software update that Samsung rolls out before the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphone. The Oreo update is currently in testing in US, UK and South Korea and if everything goes well, we should see the final release in the coming weeks. (via)

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) starts getting November security patches

In related news, Samsung has begun releasing the November Android security patches to its Galaxy smartphones with Galaxy S5 (2017) being the first phone. The patches are available as a part of a new software update for the phone, which is now available in the UAE. The roll-out should expand to other markets over the month.

The November patches include a fix for the Wi-Fi Krack vulnerability among other things. (via)

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) listed on the company website

In more Samsung related news, the Galaxy A5 (2017) successor – Galaxy A5 (2018) has been confirmed through a listing on the Samsung South Korea website. The listing itself doesn’t include any details.

The rumours indicate that Galaxy A5 (2018) will have an Infinity display and Exynos 7885 processor. The next-iteration of the A5 along with other A-series phones is expected to be announced in January 2018, probably around CES 2018.