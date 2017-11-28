Samsung Galaxy S8 now available in Burgundy Red

Samsung has introduced a new colour variant of its Galaxy S8 smartphone. This variant will first go on sale in the company’s home market South Korea, followed by select other markets. The company hasn’t revealed which these other markets are going to be. The sales for the Red version open today.

“The new, luxurious hue accentuates the elegance of the Galaxy S8’s ergonomic glass and metal form, creating a seamless and refined aesthetic that will resonate with a wide range of tastes,” claimed Samsung in a press statement.

The new red variant will join the already available Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Coral Blue, Arctic Silver and Maple Gold colour options for the Galaxy S8 smartphone.

To remind you, the Samsung Galaxy S8 was unveiled in March this year alongside S8+. The phone first went on sale in North America on April 21, followed by UK on April 28.

The phone sports a 5.8-inch 1440p Super AMOLED screen. It is powered by octa-core Exynos processor in some markets and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 in the other. The S8 also packs a 12MP f1.7 rear camera and 8MP f1.7 selfie camera. Other specifications include 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot.

What are your thoughts on the new Red colour version of the S8? Will you buy one? Do let us know in the comments.

In related news, the successor to the S8 is rumoured to be showcased in January of the next year, earlier than the usual unveiling of Galaxy S-series phones. The company is yet to officially say anything about the phone, which most likely be called Galaxy S9. The phone is expected to keep a design similar to the S8, but with even smaller bezels. It will also use a brand new fingerprint sensor from a different supplier that Samsung usually uses.