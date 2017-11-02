Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ now getting Android Oreo beta update

As expected, Samsung has revealed that it has started the public beta testing of the Android 8.0 update for Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones. The Oreo beta update for these smartphones is now available over-the-air to select customers, who chose to participate in the beta, in US, UK and South Korea.

In an announcement on its website, Samsung stated that the Oreo-based ROM being rolled-out to the S8 and S8+ is called Samsung Experience 9.0. It combines the base Android with Samsung’s own customisations. It is the same thing, which was earlier dubbed as TouchWiz by the company.

The results of the beta will determine how soon the final version of the Oreo is released to all Galaxy S8 and S8+ consumers.

If haven’t already signed up for the beta testing, but want it, there is still a chance. According to Samsung, the participate in the Oreo beta test, you need to have a Samsung account. After which, if you are living in South Korea or UK, install the Samsung Members app, but if you live in US, install the Samsung+ app. Both applications are available via Google Play or Galaxy Apps. After installing the app, submit the “Galaxy Beta Program” application form under the “Registration” menu at the top of the app. If you are successful and meet the requirements, you will receive an OTA update with Samsung Experience 9.0 beta. Here are some device and country-specific requirements:

In South Korea, Beta is available for devices locked to SKT, KT or LG U+.

In the U.S., it is available for Sprint or T-Mobile users, or those who have purchased an unlocked version for the U.S.

In the U.K., the program is available for Galaxy S8 and S8+ users who have unlocked device.

The beta update is over 1.3GB in size and might have some bugs since it is not the final software.

