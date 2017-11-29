South Korean tech giant Samsung has introduced two new wearables in the Indian market. Part of the company’s Gear lineup, the new Gear Fit 2 Pro activity tracker and Gear Sport smartwatch will go on sale next month in the country.

Originally showcased at the IFA Trade fair in late-August, the two Gear devices come with a range of features including activity tracking, sleep monitoring and nutrition management.

“With the launch of Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro, we continue to build on our wearables heritage of offering diverse choices to enhance consumers’ unique lifestyles. We have introduced new smart capabilities, easy-to-use features and partnered with leading names in tech and fitness to help consumers go beyond fitness and live an active, balanced, and fulfilling life,” said Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Samsung India, in a statement.

According to Samsung, the Gear Sport and Gear Fit 2 Pro are water-resistant and support swim tracking. Additionally, they come with heart-rate monitoring, auto-activity detection and ability to customise wellness plans.

Samsung Gear Sport

Apart from the features mentioned above, which are present in both Gear Sport and Gear Fit 2 Pro, the Gear Sport smartwatch can also control Samsung IoT-enabled devices and act as a remote control for presentations and Gear VR headset. The smartwatch can also be used to pay at stores using Samsung Pay. It sports a circular 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screen in rugged shell. Check out other specifications below.

1GHz dual-core processor

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Tizen operating system

20mm changeable straps

768MB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage

Bluetooth 4.2, Wifi b/g/n, NFC, GPS

300mAh battery with wireless charging support

Compatible with Samsung Android phones running version 4.3 or later, other Android phones version 4.4 or later and iPhone 5 or later with iOS 9.0 and above.

Gear Fit 2 Pro

The Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro packs a curved 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display. It features built-in GPS-tracking for accurate activity tracking. Other specifications below.

1GHz dual-core processor

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Tizen operating system

512MB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage

Bluetooth 4.2, Wifi b/g/n, GPS

200 mAh battery

Compatible with Samsung Android phones running version 4.3 or later, other Android phones version 4.4 or later and iPhone 5 or later with iOS 9.0 and above.

Prices and availability

Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro has been priced at INR 13,590 and will be available via Flipkart in Black and Red colour options. On the other hand, the Samsung Gear Sport carries a price-tag of INR 22,990. It is exclusive to Amazon India and will be offered in Black and Blue colours. Both wearables go on sale beginning December 11.