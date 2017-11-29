Snap on Wednesday unveiled a drastic revamp of its Snapchat app in hopes of luring more users to the platform. The redesign wasn’t unexpected as the company CEO Evan Spiegel had teased it earlier this month, but the reveal today shows just how big the redesign is.

According to Snap, they are moving away from the existing feed format that is prevalent in pretty much all social media websites and apps, which mix the content from friends with content from the brands and professional creators.

“While blurring the lines between professional content creators and your friends has been an interesting Internet experiment, it has also produced some strange side-effects (like fake news) and made us feel like we have to perform for our friends rather than just express ourselves,” Snap wrote in a blog post.

The redesigned app will still open to the Camera, but the right swipe will bring content from your friends as well as the public stories shared by them. Left swipe shows the content from the brands, creators and celebrities. In the friends feed, the content will organised based on the user behaviour.

“You can think of it as a more sophisticated Best Friends algorithm that makes it easier to find the friends you want to talk to, when you want to talk to them. We’ve all had the frustrating experience of scrolling endlessly through our Chats to find the right person – now your Friends will be listed in the order that you want to talk to them. It might take a little while for the Friends page to learn the best way to display your Friends, but the results are worth it!,” Snap explained.

According to Snap, the updated Snapchat app is rolling out to the first set of users today and will reach others over the coming weeks.

Here is a quick video detailing the redesigned app from the company: