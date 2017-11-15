Sony H3213 could be the first Xperia phone with a dual-camera setup

An upcoming Sony Android smartphone has been spotted online. Sighted in the database of GFXBench and in a user-agent profile on Sony website, this Sony Xperia phone goes by the model number H3213 and the codename ‘Avenger.’

While the final branding of the Sony H3213 is unclear at this point, thanks to the GFXBench listing, we do know the key specifications of the phone. It will be a mid-range smartphone and run on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

The Sony H3213 will feature a 6-inch 1920 x 1080p full HD screen, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It will be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The exact processor make is unknown at this point, but it will be one of the three – Snapdragon 630, 636 or 660, given the presence of Adreno 508 GPU.

While all the above specifications are fairly standard, H3213 will have a feature that we haven’t seen in the Sony smartphones so far – a dual camera setup. Looks like Sony is also jumping in the dual-camera arena with the Sony ‘Avenger.’ The phone will house a dual-camera setup on the front with 16MP and 8MP sensors. On the rear, there will only be a single 23MP camera with an auto-focus lens and LED flash.

The user-agent profile on Sony’s website has confirmed the existence of the Sony H3213 and the presence of a full HD screen.

Other details of the smartphone are a mystery at this point, but I hope to see more leaks in the coming weeks.

To remind you, Sony is planning to ditch its Omnibalance design next year and will opt for something new for its next flagship models. It is unclear if the mid-range phones like Sony H3213 will also be lucky to get the new design.

