Japanese smartphone maker Sony has started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Xperia XZ and Xperia XZs smartphones. The update is now available over-the-air (OTA) and will be automatically reaching your Xperia smartphone over the next few days.

According to Xperia Blog, the Oreo software update carries the build number 41.3.A.0.401 and is over 1230MB in size.

As per the official change-log, the Xperia XZ and XZs will be receiving several new features and improvements as a part of the new software update. It includes new Reminders for unfinished tasks, including draft emails and messages as well as smart text selection, which suggests actions based on the selected text. It also brings new Xperia Actions, which automatically optimise the performance and battery life during different parts of the day. Additionally, there are improved app shortcuts, redesigned clock app and Oreo-specific goodies like Autofill for passwords, picture-in-picture support, and notifications dots. You will also get other Android 8.0 features like integrated printing support, Wifi Assistant, revamped emojis, adaptive icons and more. Lastly, the software update also adds the November security patches to the phones.

If you have already updated your Xperia XZ or XZs smartphone to Oreo, do let us know about the experience in the comments section.

To remind you, Sony Xperia XZ was unveiled back in September last year with Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It was updated to Android 7.0 Nougat in December.

On the other hand, Sony Xperia XZs was introduced in the Mobile World Congress earlier this year with Android 7.1.1 Nougat. So, Oreo is the first major software update for the phone.

It is expected that Xperia X Performance will be the next Sony smartphone to receive the Oreo update. Sony has also promised to update Xperia X, Xperia X Compact, Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Ultra, Xperia Touch and Xperia XA1 Plus smartphones to Oreo. Xperia XZ Premium was the first Sony smartphone to get the Oreo OTA update last month.

