Expanding the Revvl line-up of self-branded smartphones, US carrier T-Mobile on Monday launched the new Revvl Plus. It will go on sale beginning November 17 in stores nationwide and online in a special edition black and magenta color scheme. T-Mobile Revvl Plus is an entry-level Android smartphone and will cost $8 down and $8 per month for 24 months on EIP or $0 down and $9 per month with an 18-month JUMP! On Demand lease.

“We launched the Revvl family because we listen to our customers. As smartphone prices soar, the Revvl Plus bucks the trend, delivering high-end features – like bigger screens, better cameras, longer battery life, biometric security and more – at an unbeatable price,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile.

T-Mobile Revvl Plus specifications

The Revvl Plus sports a 6-inch full HD IPS screen and is powered by 2GHz octa-core processor. It also comes with 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. Additionally, you will get a 3380 mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor and 4G LTE support with the smartphone. For your photo needs, there is a dual-camera setup on the back of the phone with 13MP and 5MP sensors with LED flash. On the front, the company has included an 8MP wide-angle selfie camera.

In terms of the software, the Revvl Plus runs on Android Nougat with pretty much stock interface.

To remind you, T-Mobile Revvl, which was launched in August this year, is currently sold for $6 down and $6 per month with EIP. The full retail price is $150. It features a 5.5-inch HD display, quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 3000 mAh battery. There is a 13MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter, 32GB of internal storage and Android Nougat on-board as well.