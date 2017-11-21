Tesla launches $45 Powerbank & Desktop Supercharger for phones

Expanding its merchandise offerings, Tesla has quietly launched a power bank and a desktop charger for the smartphone users. Released in the United States recently, the power bank has been simple dubbed as the Tesla Powerbank and the desktop charger is called Desktop Supercharger. Both can be ordered from the Tesla website for $45 each, but seem to be sold out at this moment.

Tesla Powerbank

According to Tesla, the Powerbank has been designed and inspired after Tesla’s supercharger monument at the company’s design studio. It is not really a competitor to the scores of power bank available in the market and comes with a small 3350 mAh battery. It is more of a product for Tesla fans.

It sports a compact design and comes with a integrated USB for charging the power bank. It also packs Integrated Apple lightning and detachable micro USB cables to charge your smartphones, whether you have an iPhone or Android device. The Tesla Powerbank should be able to provide one full charge to most smartphones.

Here are the highlights of the Tesla Powerbank

High efficiency circuitry to deliver maximum battery capacity

Charge status indicator

Single 18650 cell with 3350mAh capacity

Input: 1800±200mA

Output: 5V/1.5A max

Dimensions: 108 x 30.5 x 23.3mm

Tesla Desktop Supercharger

As the name suggests, the Desktop Supercharger resides on your desk and can charge your smartphones. The company hasn’t shared the technical specifics, but it is design that it is the most interesting aspect of this accessory. It is a replica of Tesla’s actual car supercharger and has been designed by Tesla’s own team in California.

“The same 3D CAD data used to manufacture the actual Supercharger was used to precisely replicate every detail, curve and surface found in the scale model,” Tesla stated.

It doesn’t come with any bundled USB cables, but then most smartphone users have a couple of spare lying around.