Twitter testing new ‘Bookmarks’ and ‘talking about’ features

Twitter has started testing two new features that will be released to the public in the coming weeks. One of these features is a version of the much-requested save for later option and the other aims to make tweet engagement easier to grasp for the non-Twitter users.

Let’s talk about the upcoming ‘Bookmarks’ feature first and yes, Bookmarks is the official name. It will allow the users to flag tweets privately for later viewing.

“News from the #SaveForLater team! We’ve decided to call our feature Bookmarks because that’s a commonly used term for saving content and it fits nicely alongside the names of the other features in the navigation,” wrote Tina Koyama, Staff Product Designer, Twitter in a tweet.

At this point, there is no way to mark tweets that you want to check out later. Some users use favorite as the replacement for bookmarks, but favorited tweets are public and the original tweeter also gets notified. There is no word on an actual launch date for Twitter Bookmarks right now.

Coming to Twitter’s second upcoming feature, the social giant is testing a new way that will show how many people are “talking about” popular tweets in embed views. Instead of the usual retweets, replies and favorite numbers, Twitter is thinking of showing a cumulative total of the retweets and replies, whenever a tweet is shown outside of Twitter.

Embedded tweets reach a vast number of consumers and many of them aren’t necessarily Twitter users. So, ‘talking about’ is an interesting way to reframe the engagement numbers to the consumers outside the Twitter ecosystem. This simplification will make it easier for them to understand the metrics.

Like Twitter Bookmarks, there is no word on when ‘talking about’ change might be rolled out.

In addition to the above two features, Twitter is also working on a way to easily write ‘tweetstorms’ on the platform. It currently has over 330 million active users and the company is looking to expand the user base by making Twitter more user-friendly and simple to understand.

