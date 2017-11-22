UC Browser is back on Google Play

After a week of absence, Alibaba-owned UC Browser is available again on the Google Play Store. This mobile browser was removed from the Android application store last week for violating Google’s policies.

The news of UC Browser’s reinstatement will bring respite to a number of consumers, who use it on a daily basis to browse the web on Android devices. It is very popular in countries like India and commands over 500 million installs. For a third-party browser, it is a big deal, especially when Android devices come bundled with Chrome, which is the most popular browser on pretty much every platform. UC Browser provides features like in-built ad-blocking, webpage compression on poor data connections and more, which are liked by the users in the developing markets.

As I had reported last week, UC Browser was taken offline by Google after finding that a setting in the app was not in line with the company’s policies.

“We were informed by Google Play about temporary removal of UC Browser from the Play Store for 7 days, beginning 13 Nov 2017, under the reason that a certain setting of UC Browser is not in line with Google’s policy. We have conducted an urgent internal investigation and fixed the problem,” UC Web had told AndroidOS.in in a statement.

UC Web has not revealed the specifics of this setting.

The company has noted that during the absence of UC Browser, the Android users flocked to the UC Browser Mini, which continued to be available in the Play Store. The Mini version was propelled to the top of free apps in Play Store in select markets.

UC Web has also reiterated the the dismissal of UC Browser from the Play Store had nothing to do with data security concerns, which was the top speculation on Reddit, where the reports about the removal of the browser from the Play Store first appeared.

Download UC Browser from Google Play