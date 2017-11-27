Unlocked HTC U11 to get Android 8.0 Oreo in US starting Nov 27

Over ten days after starting the Android Oreo update roll-out for the U11 smartphone in its home market, the Taiwanese manufacturer HTC has announced that it is now bringing the update to the United States.

According to HTC’s VP of Product Management Mo Versi, the Oreo update for the unlocked HTC U11 units will be available beginning today i.e. November 27.

“Hope you all had a great Thanksgiving. The Oreo OS update will be available for download on the HTC u11 unlocked version starting on Monday! Enjoy!,” Versi wrote in a tweet.

Like all software updates, the Android 8.0 will also be released over-the-air and automatically reach your phone. You can also manually look for the update by going to Settings > About > Software updates > Check now.

If the previously released Taiwanese update is any indication, the upcoming software update will be 1.3GB in size and include the November Android security patches, bug-fixes and several enhancements.

To remind you, Android 8.0 Oreo includes improved performance, autofill for passwords, picture-in-picture support, notifications dots, adaptive icons and more. Most of these changes are likely a part of the HTC’s Oreo firmware as well.

The carrier-locked units of the U11 should get the same update in the coming weeks, but there is no fixed timetable at this point.

HTC U11 was originally launched in the US in June this year. It comes with features like a 5.5-inch Super LCD 5 QHD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor and 3000 mAh battery. The phone also packs a 12MP Ultrapixel rear camera with f1.7 lens and 16MP selfie camera with f2.0 lens. The phone is also IP67 water and dust resistant.

Additionally, Mo Versi reiterated in a reply to a Twitter user that after the U11, the HTC U10, HTC U Ultra, and HTC U11 Life smartphones will get the Android 8.0 updates.