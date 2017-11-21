Upcoming Sony H4133 phone with 5.2-inch FHD screen spotted online

As we are nearing the end of 2017, more and more smartphones from Japanese manufacturer Sony’s 2018 lineup have started appearing online. I have already reported about the Sony H4233 and the Sony H3213 smartphones and now the new Sony H4133 has been sighted in the database of GFXBench.

Like the other two previously leaked Sony Android phones, Sony H4133 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo. It will be powered by 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor with Adreno 508 GPU. The phone will also feature a 5.2-inch 1080p full HD screen and come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Additionally, the GFXBench listing revealed that we can expect to see a 23MP primary camera on the back and an 8MP selfie camera on the front of the phone. There will be the usual connectivity as well on the phone including NFC support.

There is no word on the final branding of the phone. It is quite likely that Sony will introduce some, if not all of the leaked smartphones, during CES 2018, which is scheduled from January 9 to 12.

To remind you, the leaked Sony H4233 will include a 6-inch full HD screen, Android 8.0 Oreo and 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor. It will also come with 4GB of RAM, 32/ 64GB of internal storage, and NFC. For the shutterbugs, Sony is expected to pack a 21-megapixel primary camera with LED flash and 16-megapixel selfie camera in the phone.

On the other hand, the leaked Sony H3213 phone will sport a 6-inch 1920x1080p full HD screen, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It will be also powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with Adreno 508 GPU and will house a dual-camera setup on the front with 16MP and 8MP sensors. On the rear, there will only be a single 23MP camera with an auto-focus lens and LED flash.