It seems less than two months after introducing the Redmi 5A phone, the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is getting ready to launch the new Redmi 5 smartphone. The phone was sighted in a few inventory listing earlier this month, but the latest leak from China telecom has revealed pretty much everything about the phone.

As per the China Telecom devices database website, the upcoming Redmi 5 will sport a 5.7-inch 720p HD screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor and include 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There could be more variants of the phone with different RAM and internal memory combinations, but at this point we only know about one.

Among other specifications, the Redmi 5 will pack 3300 mAh battery, dual-SIM support and the usual set of connectivity options including 4G VoLTE support. On the imaging front, there is going to be a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera.

Pricing, availability and colour options

China Telecom database notes the Redmi 5 will be available starting December 10 in Blue, Rose Gold and Black colours. It also adds that the phone will retail at 1399 yuan ($212), but I expect the final pricing to be lower.

There is no word on when exactly Xiaomi plans to make the phone official. It could happen anytime this week or next.

What are your thoughts on the phone, do let know in the comments.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 full specifications

Metal body

5.7-inch screen with 1440x720p resolution

Dimensions: 151.8mm x 72.8mm x 7.7mm; Weight: 157 grams

MicroUSB 2.0 port, 3.5mm audio jack

4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and microSD card slot with support upto 128GB

Fingerprint sensor,

Dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS

3300 mAh battery

1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953 Lite) octa-core processor

Android 7.1 Nougat-based MIUI 8.5.1.1

12MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP front shooter

via