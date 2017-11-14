No need to shout any more to gather your family around for dinner or movie because now, Google is making to easier to broadcast messages around the house. The search giant has announced a new broadcast feature for Google Assistant, which will allow you to relay messages across all your Google Home smart speakers.

The new feature should ideally work with the Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers from third-party manufacturers as well, but Google hasn’t made it clear at this point. The Google support page on the feature currently states that you need Google Home devices with firmware 1.26.93937 or higher to use broadcasting. It is important that all your Google Assistant devices are linked to the same Google Account for broadcasting to work.

How to use the broadcasting feature?

The next time you need to round up the family in the morning, just say “Ok Google, broadcast it’s time for school!” and all your Google Home speakers will broadcast the message that it’s time for school. You will also be able to use Google Assistant on your phone to broadcast messages.

In addition to broadcasting custom messages, you can also broadcast Google-made playful messages for different activities like ‘wake up,’ ‘movie time,’ ‘tv time,’ ‘lunch,’ ‘dinner,’ and more.

Availability

According to the company, broadcast support is now available for the English-language users in US, Australia, Canada and the UK. The support for more languages will be added soon.

In related news, Google had recently added support for Spanish and Italian languages in Google Assistant as well as introduced the ability to cast movies and TV shows via Google Home. To remind you, Google Assistant is a digital assistant from Google, like the Alexa from Amazon and Siri from Apple. It allows users to get information, control smart home, do tasks and more with just their voice.

Source: Google Blog