Verizon’s Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016) gets Android 7.0 Nougat update

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 7.0 update for Verizon’s Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016) variant earlier today in the United States. If you own the J3 (2016), you will automatically receive the OTA update notification on your device.

The Galaxy J3 (2016) update

According to an update changelog shared by Verizon on its website, the new update carries the build number NMF26X.J320VVRU2BQJ1 and includes a number of new features, bug fixes and patches including BlueBorne fix and August Android security patches.

You can expect to see improved user interface, device performance improvements, new battery management page, and split screen mode. The update also packs voice call performance improvements, enhanced camera app, and more.

To remind you, the Galaxy J3 (2016) was launched by Verizon in May of 2016. It is a mid-range smartphone and packs features like a 5-inch AMOLED HD screen, 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The phone also includes a quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor, 5MP rear camera, microSD card slot and a 2MP front shooter.

Sprint to release a software update for Samsung Galaxy J7 Perx

In related news, Sprint is getting ready to launch a new software update for the J7 Perx. The new update carries the build number J700PVPE2BQJ2 and will go live beginning November 15. The carrier hasn’t shared an official changelog, but it is most likely an update to Android 7.1.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Perx was released by Sprint in April this year with Android 7.0 Nougat on-board. It features a 5.5-inch HD display, octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, and 2GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 16GB of internal storage, a microSD card slot and a 3300 mAh battery. Additionally, you get an 8MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter, HD Voice support and more.