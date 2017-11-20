Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched a smaller variant of its currently available V7+ smartphone in the Indian market. Dubbed as Vivo V7, the new smartphone has been priced at INR 18,990 and will be available exclusively via e-retailer Flipkart.com.

While the Vivo V7 shares a lot of features with V7+, there are a couple of differences. Let’s start with what is different. The V7 sports a 5.7-inch HD screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, whereas the V7+ has a bigger 5.99-inch screen. In terms of the battery, with the V7, you will get a smaller 3000 mAh unit. On the other hand, V7+ has a 3225 mAh battery.

Coming to the similarities, the V7 packs a 24-megapixel f2.0 front shooter with soft LED flash, and 16-megapixel rear camera, same the V7+. On the software front as well, both smartphones run on Android 7.1-based FunTouch 3.2 operating system. The phones are also powered by 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor and include 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot.

Among other specifications, there is dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE connectivity, and fingerprint sensor in the smartphones.

Like the V7+, the USP of the V7 is the 24MP selfie camera on the front of the device. It is just that the smaller chassis on V7 makes it a more handy smartphone than the V7+.

Availability and pre-booking offers

According to Vivo, the V7 will go on sale starting November 24 in Black and Gold colours..The pre-bookings open today. If you pre-book the Vivo V7, you will be eligible for a number of offers including no cost EMI, one-time free screen replacement, and a free movie voucher from BookMyShow. There are also exchange offers and cashback on using the HDFC bank cards.

Vivo V7 full specifications