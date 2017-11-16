Vivo V7 becomes official, coming to India on November 20

Probably because of some absurd reasoning, the Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s V7 smartphone is being unveiled over two months after it launched the V7+. The company earlier today showcased the V7 in Indonesia and confirmed that the phone will be released in India on November 20.

As the naming suggests, the Vivo V7 is a smaller variant of the V7+. It sports a 5.7-inch HD screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor. The phone also comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is a microSD card slot on-board as well as space for two SIM cards.

On the imaging front, the V7 is exactly the same as V7+ and includes a 24-megapixel f2.0 front shooter with soft LED flash, and 16-megapixel rear camera. Among other specifications, you will get a 3000 mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor and Android 7.1-based FunTouch 3.2.

Pricing and availability

According to Vivo, the V7 will go on sale starting November 18 in the Indonesian market for IDR 3,799,000 (INR 18,300) in Matte Black and Gold colour options.

Vivo is hosting a press event in India on November 20 at 1PM, where it will be revealing the availability details for the country.

To remind you, the Vivo V7+ is currently sold in for INR 21,990.

Vivo V7 full specifications