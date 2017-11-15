Vivo V7+ Energetic Blue colour variant on sale in India

After launching the V7+ in India in Matte Black and Champagne Gold colour options in September this year, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has now introduced the Energetic Blue colour variant of the phone. The Blue version is now on sale in the country via e-commerce website Amazon India. It carries the same price-tag as the other colour variants – INR 21,990.

To remind you, Vivo V7+ is a large-screen mid-range Android smartphone. It comes with features like 5.99-inch HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM. The company has also included a 24MP front shooter and 16MP rear camera on the smartphone. Both front and rear cameras are joined by an LED flash.

Additionally, there is a fingerprint sensor present in the phone as well as connectivity options like dual-SIM support and 4G VoLTE connectivity. You can check out the full specifications later in the post.

In related news, Both e-retailer Flipkart and Amazon are running a special exchange offer for the Vivo V7+. As a part of this offer, when you exchange a phone for the V7+, the website will provide an extra INR 2000 over the regular exchange value of your old smartphone. As of now, only the Black and Gold versions of the phone are available on Flipkart, but Amazon is selling it in all three colours. You also get one-time free screen replacement with every purchase.

Vivo V7+ full specifications