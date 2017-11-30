Xiaomi India launches Redmi 5A with 5-inch screen & 13MP camera

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Thursday launched the new Redmi 5A smartphone in the Indian market. It is the successor to the company’s previously released Redmi 4A phone.

According to Xiaomi, the Redmi 5A will go on sale beginning December 7 in the country. It will be offered in two storage variants – 2GB of RAM with 16GB of internal storage for INR 5,999 and 3GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage for INR 6,999. However, as a part of an introductory offer, the first 5 million consumers will be able to buy the 2GB RAM variant of the Redmi 5A at just INR 4,999 on Mi India website.

“We strongly believe that the best of technology should be made accessible to as many people as possible, because technology can improve lives. With Redmi 5A we take another step in offering a great all-round experience for users looking for their first smartphone. We believe Redmi 5A is the smartphone for everyone,” said Manu Kumar Jain, VP, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, in a statement..

Originally introduced in China last month, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A sports a metal finish with 5-inch 720p HD IPS screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor and includes 3000 mAh battery.

On the imaging front,there is a 13-megapixel rear camera on-board along with a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the Redmi 5A. For connectivity, the 5A will feature dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE support, WiFi, and Bluetooth. In terms of the software, the phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A will be offered in Dark Grey, Gold and Rose Gold colours. It will be available at Flipkart.com, Mi.com and Xiaomi offline retail partners.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A full specifications