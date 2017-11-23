Xiaomi to launch a new Redmi smartphone on Nov 30 in India

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has started teasing the launch of a new smartphone in the Indian market. The teaser posted on social media with the slogan ‘Desh ka smartphone’ (The country’s smartphone) reveals that the company will unveil the new phone on November 30.

Although the company is mum on exactly which phone will be launched on the day, but one of these two – Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 5A – seem plausible. While the Redmi 5A was unveiled in China in August this year, Redmi Note 5 is yet to be officially announced. The recent sighting of the Note 5 on China’s JD.com did indicate an impending arrival of the phone.

I believe that it is more likely that we will see the release of Redmi Note 5 on the day, since Xiaomi has already launched Redmi Y1 and Y1 Lite in sub-INR 9,000 price-bracket and Note 4 needs a successor.

The Redmi Note 4 has been the company’s most successful smartphone till date in the country and it seems apt that Xiaomi would like to call its successor as the ‘Desh ka smartphone.’

As per Note 5 TENAA listing, the phone will be launched in two RAM variants – 3GB with 32GB and 4GB with 64GB. It will sport a 5.9-inch full HD IPS screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. Note 5 will be powered by 2GHz octa-core processor of unknown make.

Among other specifications, the Note 5 will include Android 7.1.1-based MIUI 9 operating system, 4000 mAh battery, 12MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera. The usual connectivity options including dual-SIM support and 4G will also be present in the phone.

Furthermore, the smartphone will allegedly be offered in nine colours – Black, Rose Gold, Gold, White, Blue, Red, Pink, Gray, Silver.

On the other hand, the Redmi 5A features a 5-inch 720p HD display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. The phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9.

Among other specifications, there is a 13-megapixel rear camera on-board along with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. You will also get a 3000 mAh battery, 4G VoLTE support and the usual set of connectivity options.Additionally, there is 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, microSD card slot (hybrid slot), and dual-SIM support.