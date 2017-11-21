Xiaomi Redmi 4 getting MIUI 9 OTA update

MIUI forums are abuzz with the excited Redmi 4 users sharing the news of the MIUI 9 update arrival. Yes, the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has released the final and stable version of MIUI 9 for the Redmi 4 phone.

The update is now live over-the-air and will automatically reach your phone. If you don’t immediately see the notification, try checking manually in the Updater app.

The MIUI 9 update is 257MB in size and brings a number of new features and improvements to the smartphone.

According to Xiaomi, the MIUI 9 will make your smartphone faster and more efficient as well as add new apps and features like Mi Drop, Mi Video, and updated app vault. The update also includes system optimisations, animated system icons, split screen support, stickers support in gallery, enhanced home-screen and a lot more. Additionally, the MIUI 9 update adds October Android security patches to the phone.

If you have already updated your Xiaomi Redmi 4 phone to MIUI 9, do let us know about the experience in the comments section.

To remind you, the Redmi 4 was launched in India in May this year with Android Marshmallow-based MIUI 8. Unless a consumer was running the Nightly version of MIUI or a beta ROM, the Redmi 4 has just gotten the stable Nougat update with MIUI 9.

The phone sports a 5-inch 720p HD screen and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor. It also comes with 13MP rear camera, 5MP selfie camera and a 4100 mAh battery. Additionally, there is a fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE support, and hybird dual-SIM card slots in the phone. The company currently sells two variants of the phone in the country – 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage. There used to be a 2GB RAM version, but it has now been discontinued.