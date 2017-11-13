Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 gets a price-cut in India, now starts INR 9,999

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced that it is reducing the price of its Redmi Note 4 smartphone in the Indian market. The Redmi Note 4 will now be sold at INR 9,999 for the 3GB RAM variant and INR 11,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. The revised pricing is now in effect on Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Stores and other retailers, who offer the Xiaomi products.

Originally launched in the country 11 months ago, the Redmi Note 4 has emerged as the most popular smartphone in the country. It is a great value-for-money device. The Redmi Note 4 recently became one of the first devices to get the new MIUI 9 operating system. MIUI 9 brings a number of new and exciting features to the Xiaomi devices.

To remind you, Redmi Note 4 features a 5.5-inch full HD display with front 2.5D glass. It is powered by 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and packs a massive 4100 mAh battery.

For imaging, there is a 13MP autofocus f2.0 rear camera on the phone with a 5MP f2.0 selfie camera on the front. Xiaomi is currently offering two versions of the Note 4 in the Indian market, one of which comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, the other packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Both versions have hybrid dual-SIM card slots, one of which can also be used as a microSD card slot.

In terms of the connectivity options, you will get 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, and IR blaster on the phone. There is a fingerprint sensor on-board as well.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is being sold in Black, Gold and Grey (only for 4GB variant) colour options.